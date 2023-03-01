Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 teen dead, another…

1 teen dead, another injured after crash in Prince George’s Co.

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

March 7, 2023, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A teen is dead and another hospitalized after a crash in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Tuesday morning.

Prince George’s County police were called to the area of Ritchie Marlboro Road and Marlboro Pointe Drive around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for a crash.

One teen is dead and another injured after a crash March 7, 2023, in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

First responders said an 18-year-old woman who was in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name had not been made public as of Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington report the teens had crashed into the back of a landscaping trailer parked along the side of the road, and were thrown from their vehicle.

The crash happened about a mile away from Dr. Henry A. Wise Junior High School, but police could not confirm whether the teens were students there.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Ritchie Marlboro Road remains closed between Brooke Lane and Old Marlboro Pike for the ongoing investigation. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He is the co-creator, host and producer of the original WTOP podcast, “Is It Normal Yet?!” The podcast debuted in 2021 and takes a weekly look at how the D.C. region is dealing with coronavirus.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up