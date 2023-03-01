1 teen dead, another injured after crash in Prince George’s Co.

A teen is dead and another hospitalized after a crash in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Tuesday morning.

Prince George’s County police were called to the area of Ritchie Marlboro Road and Marlboro Pointe Drive around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for a crash.

First responders said an 18-year-old woman who was in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name had not been made public as of Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington report the teens had crashed into the back of a landscaping trailer parked along the side of the road, and were thrown from their vehicle.

The crash happened about a mile away from Dr. Henry A. Wise Junior High School, but police could not confirm whether the teens were students there.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Ritchie Marlboro Road remains closed between Brooke Lane and Old Marlboro Pike for the ongoing investigation. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.