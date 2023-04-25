2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
DC man charged with assault after police say he rammed tow truck into Md. restaurant

Jessica Kronzer

April 25, 2023, 11:19 AM

A 24-year-old man has been charged with assault after police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say he assaulted an employee and then rammed a tow truck into the front of a restaurant earlier this month.

Police announced Monday that Josyah Brown, of D.C., was taken into custody and charged with assault along with malicious destruction of property.

The incident happened a restaurant in the 2900 block of Colebrooke Drive in Hillcrest Heights on April 4 just before 1:30 a.m.

Video on social media appeared to show Brown grabbing and throwing things around the restaurant and assaulting an employee before being chased out of the restaurant.

The video shows Brown attempted to hit a victim with a tow truck and drove into the building before leaving the scene.

 

Brown was later identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

7News reported that the truck is from a defunct tow truck company and it isn’t clear how Brown got the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 301-749-5064. Anonymous tipsters can call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search. 

