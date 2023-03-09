Man charged with first-degree murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting

A D.C. man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, that left a 21-year-old man dead last month, authorities said.

A D.C. man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, that left a 21-year-old man dead last month, authorities said.

Kareem Roshe Boyd, 21, of D.C. has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Neeko Dukes, 21, of Capitol Heights.

Police said at around 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 3, they responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue, near the D.C. border.

Upon arrival, they found Dukes inside the house with gunshot wounds, and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Currently, Boyd is in custody in the District and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Police said they’re investigating the motive for the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512.