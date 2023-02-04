DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting

A D.C. man was shot and killed during the predawn hours Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities.

A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities also found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was hospitalized with critical injuries that police didn’t believe were life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 301-516-2512, or by submitting tips anonymously at 1-866-411-8477 or by going online.

Below is the area where the shooting took place: