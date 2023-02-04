Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » DC man killed in…

DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

February 4, 2023, 2:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities also found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was hospitalized with critical injuries that police didn’t believe were life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 301-516-2512, or by submitting tips anonymously at 1-866-411-8477 or by going online.

Below is the area where the shooting took place:

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up