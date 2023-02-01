‘It’s just a sad morning’: Neighbors gather after deadly Prince George’s Co. house fire

A man is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Prince George's County, Maryland, early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

WTOP's Luke Lukert reports from the scene of a deadly fire in Prince George's County.

Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue responded to the split-level single family home in the 3300 block of Stonehall Drive in Calverton after a neighbor called 911 around 4 a.m.

When crews arrived, fire was coming from the roof of the home and the roof was collapsed, according to the fire department.

A man was found dead on the scene, according to the department.

Approx 3:54am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 3300 block of Stonehall Dr in Calverton for a reported house fire. On scene crews found a split-level single family home w/fire showing & roof collapse. Fire is out. 1 adult male located deceased. Fire Investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/bK55gO1nAe — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) February 19, 2023



The fire has since been extinguished.

Neighbors gathered outside of the home on Sunday morning grieving, WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported from the scene.

“The fire was raging out of control,” said Lisa, a neighbor at the scene of the fire. “Everybody knows everybody in the cul-de-sac so it’s sad to see that something like that happened.”

WTOP has learned that the rest of the family that lives in the house is out of the country visiting Africa.

“It’s a very quiet, close-knit cul-de-sac,” Lisa said. “It’s just a sad morning.”

Fire investigators are working to determine what started the fire, but told WTOP that no foul play is expected. Due to the extent of the damage, fire authorities said that it could take days before the cause is known.

Half a dozen Prince George’s and Montgomery County fire trucks responded to the scene Sunday morning.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.