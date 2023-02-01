Live Radio
‘It’s just a sad morning’: Neighbors gather after deadly Prince George’s Co. house fire

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 19, 2023, 9:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News
download audio
WTOP's Luke Lukert reports from the scene of a deadly fire in Prince George's County.

A man is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue responded to the split-level single family home in the 3300 block of Stonehall Drive in Calverton after a neighbor called 911 around 4 a.m.

When crews arrived, fire was coming from the roof of the home and the roof was collapsed, according to the fire department.

A man was found dead on the scene, according to the department.


The fire has since been extinguished.

Neighbors gathered outside of the home on Sunday morning grieving, WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported from the scene.

“The fire was raging out of control,” said Lisa, a neighbor at the scene of the fire. “Everybody knows everybody in the cul-de-sac so it’s sad to see that something like that happened.”

WTOP has learned that the rest of the family that lives in the house is out of the country visiting Africa.

“It’s a very quiet, close-knit cul-de-sac,” Lisa said. “It’s just a sad morning.”

Fire investigators are working to determine what started the fire, but told WTOP that no foul play is expected. Due to the extent of the damage, fire authorities said that it could take days before the cause is known.

Half a dozen Prince George’s and Montgomery County fire trucks responded to the scene Sunday morning.

Firefighters are on the scene of a deadly fire in Prince George’s County on Sunday morning. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates. 

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

