Suspects arrested in connection to Langley Park taxi robberies

Police allege the three suspects carried out the crimes by calling for a ride, threatening the driver with a gun or knife, and robbing them before fleeing on foot.

Prince George’s County police have arrested three suspects accused of robbing taxi drivers near Langley Park, Maryland, over the last two months.

Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that 20-year-old Omar Hernandez and 20-year-old Jose Linares-Hernandez, both residents of the Adelphi area, allegedly took part in five armed robberies of independent taxi drivers from Dec. 12 to Jan. 2.

In a separate but similar case, an unnamed 15-year-old was arrested and charged for allegedly robbing two other taxi driers at knife point in the Langley Park area after Jan. 11.

Police accuse the three suspects of carrying out the crimes by calling for a ride, threatening the driver with a gun or knife, and robbing them before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-699-2601, or by calling the crime solvers hotline at 866-411-TIPS (8477).