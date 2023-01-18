Prince George’s Co. board of education selects new chair, vice chair

Amid allegations of strife among members of the Prince George's County Board of education, new leaders have been selected to steer the Maryland school system.

Judy Mickens-Murray has been chosen to serve as chair of the board, while Lolita E. Walker was selected to be vice chair.

“I wish to build sustainment of our student learning progress by engaging all stakeholders, neighborhood by neighborhood. Together, we can assist every student to appreciate learning opportunities and to attain a quality education,” Mickens-Murray said in statement.

Mickens-Murray was appointed to a 4-year term in 2021 by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. She spent 30 years working with the federal government as a civil servant for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. She also served on the board in 2002, appointed by former County Executive Wayne K. Curry and former Maryland Gov. Parris Glendening.

Walker was elected to the board in November, representing District 9

“I will use the collection of my skills to help strengthen linkages that will further connect our students, parents, teachers, staff, administration, community, and board,” Walker said in a statement.

Mickens-Murray replaces Juanita Miller, who recently underwent a disciplinary hearing on charges of misconduct in office.

Since Miller’s appointment as chair in January 2021, the board has experienced frequent disagreements, many of which surfaced publicly, Maryland Matters reported.

In June, Miller said that she had no plans to resign, despite a request from Alsobrooks, who appointed her.

Miller told Maryland Matters that she intended to fight charges leveled at her by the state Board of Education, which included failure to sign a legal services contract with a law firm that was the choice of a majority of Miller’s colleagues.

Because of the acrimony within the board, a task force was formed in 2022 with the aim of reorganizing the board of education.

Schools CEO Monica Goldson, who is retiring at the end of the school year, said that the board’s inability to work together and the continued “political infighting among certain Board Members demonstrates a misalignment in the vision for the children of this county.”