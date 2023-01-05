Prince George’s Co. Schools CEO Goldson to retire at end of school year

Monica Goldson, the CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools, plans to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.

The CEO for the public schools system in Prince George’s County, Maryland, plans to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.

In a video statement, Monica Goldson said after discussions with her family, she plans to move to “her next journey in life: retirement” after a 32-year career with the school system.

“From a mathematics teacher and cheerleading coach to Chief Executive Officer, my career has taken me to heights I never dreamed possible when I walked across the stage in 1986 as a Potomac High School graduate,” Goldson said.

“The children of this community are among the brightest and most innovative in the country. It has been an absolute honor to lead over 131,000 students in the place I call home.”

While Goldson did not provide a reason for her retirement, she said that there is a “a clear divide of philosophical beliefs” with the Prince George’s County Board of Education, but added that “the current acrimony is not about one Board Chair.”

The school board has been dealing with infighting for multiple years and its current chair Juanita Miller just finished an eight-day disciplinary hearing with state officials.

“It is another example of the Board’s inability to work together in the best interest of our students,” Goldson said. “The continued political infighting among certain Board Members demonstrates a misalignment in the vision for the children of this county.”

In a statement, the school board called Goldson’s leadership “stellar” and declared that her tenure “will have a long-lasting impact on our county.”

She first served as the interim CEO in July 2018 before being named to the role permanently in 2019, taking over for Kevin Maxwell. Goldson became the first female county native to hold the role. She began her educational career in 1991 as a Suitland High School mathematics teacher before moving up the administrative ranks.

Goldson said she is proud on how the county and its schools handled the pandemic, becoming the last school system to reopen for in-person learning. A lesson she hoped the area took from their actions in the pandemic is that “PGCPS can make the impossible happen when we focus on what truly matters.”

“I believe Prince George’s County Public Schools can lead the nation in what academic success looks like if we continue to focus on what students need and provide the support they deserve.”

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks applauded Goldson’s more than three decades of service for the school district. In a a statement Wednesday afternoon, Alsobrooks said her goal is to have a successor ready to go by the time Goldson’s contract ends on June 30.

“It has been an honor to serve alongside Dr. Goldson, and I could not imagine a better partner in service for our children, families, teachers and staff.” Alsobrooks said.

“While Dr. Goldson will be sorely missed by our community, I know that the impact she has had on our school system will continue to be felt for years to come. We wish her all the best in this next chapter she will embark upon at the end of this school year.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a quotation referencing the chair of the Prince George’s County Board of Education.