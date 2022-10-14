Prince George’s Co. schools to repurpose some snow days for virtual learning

The Maryland State Department of Education gave Prince George's County Public Schools permission to replace some teacher work days or bad weather days when school would normally close with virtual learning days.

In case of inclement weather, students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will not have to miss too many days of school this year. But don’t despair kids, there will still be snow days.

There will be three designated snow days on the calendar. If schools need to close for more than three days, students will attend virtual learning during the closure. The plan calls for synchronous virtual learning on inclement weather days, as well as asynchronous learning on teacher professional half days.

School officials said the plan will allow for more flexibility without adding more school days to the calendar in June to make up for the days that may be lost to unpredictable weather.

On teacher professional days (Nov. 7, Jan. 25 and March 31), all students will attend school virtually. This will provide teachers with additional time for end-of-quarter grading and planning.

School officials said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, they streamlined the system to make sure all students have school-issued Chromebook computers or iPads. All of the district’s 131,000 students have access to functioning computers. As for students who live in homes without internet access, the district has available mobile hot spots.