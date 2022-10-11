Fire in 11-story apartment building in College Park

Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department crews said there was a fire in the trash chute and smoke conditions on the seventh floor and above.

A fire broke out in the trash chute of an 11-story apartment building in College Park, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 3:15 a.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said in a tweet.

Crews said there was a fire in the trash chute and smoke on the seventh floor and above.

Though the fire was put out less than an hour after firefighters were dispatched, crews remained on the scene for hours working to remove the smoke, Mile Yourishin, a spokesman with the department, told WTOP.

A second alarm was sounded to help ventilate the building and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue assisted in the response.

Residents were asked to stay in their apartments while the flames were put out and the building was ventilated.

No one was hurt and none of the residents has been displaced, according to firefighters.

It’s not clear what caused the fire to begin in the trash chute.