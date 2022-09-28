RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Prince George’s Co. police investigate fatal stabbing

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 28, 2022, 9:34 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a fatal stabbing.

It happened Thursday in the 2300 block of University Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Police responded to a reported stabbing and found a man who had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said that a second individual involved in the stabbing had been identified. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers are 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is the area where it happened.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

