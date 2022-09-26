RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Preordained referendums | Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police: Deadly shooting in…

Police: Deadly shooting in Suitland-Silver Hill

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

September 26, 2022, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was shot and killed in Suitland-Silver Hill, Maryland, Sunday afternoon, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, according to a tweet from the police department.

Police said they found the injured man and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information about the victim or the suspect was made available.

Police ask that anyone with more information contact the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Informants can choose to remain anonymous.

Below is the location where police said the shooting occurred:

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up