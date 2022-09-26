Police: Deadly shooting in Suitland-Silver Hill

A man was shot and killed in the Suitland-Silver Hill area Sunday afternoon, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, according to a tweet from the police department.

Police said they found the injured man and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FATAL SHOOTING: Detectives are on the scene in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Rd. Prelim: At approx. 12pm officers responded to the area for a shooting. Once on scene they discovered an adult male with trauma to the body. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/ccDqnKEpfm — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 25, 2022

No other information about the victim or the suspect was made available.

Police ask that anyone with more information contact the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Informants can choose to remain anonymous.

Below is the location where police said the shooting occurred: