Man dead after fatal shooting in Prince George’s Co.

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

August 13, 2022, 3:31 PM

Police say a man is dead after a fatal shooting that took place Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

According to Prince George’s County police, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, near the Federal Spring Recreation Center.

Once on the scene, police say they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders later declared the victim dead on the scene.

Five hours earlier, PGPD had also been called to the scene of another shooting that killed a teenage boy near a Sugar Shack convenience store in Capitol Heights.

Authorities have not yet released the identity or ages of either victim. Investigators are trying to determine a suspect and motive in both cases, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

