Boy killed in Capitol Heights shooting

Bryan Albin | balbin@wtop.com

August 13, 2022, 1:11 AM

A boy is dead after being shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Friday night.

According to Prince George’s County police, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near Seat Pleasant Drive and Birchleaf Avenue.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the boy outside with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police did not release the boy’s name or age.

Investigators are trying to determine a suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

