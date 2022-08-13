Boy killed in Capitol Heights shooting

A boy is dead after being shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Friday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

A boy is dead after being shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Friday night.

According to Prince George’s County police, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near Seat Pleasant Drive and Birchleaf Avenue.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the boy outside with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police did not release the boy’s name or age.

Investigators are trying to determine a suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.