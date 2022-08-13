RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 13 Prince George’s Co.…

13 Prince George’s Co. officers charged with theft, misconduct

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com
Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

August 25, 2022, 6:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thirteen Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officers and a recently retired officer were indicted Thursday on charges of theft and misconduct in office.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Thursday that the officers have been accused of working for a private security company at more than 20 apartment complexes in the county while they were on duty.

They also allegedly “(provided) false information to the apartment complexes to justify the continued hiring of the security company,” the department said.

“Public safety cannot operate without integrity,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “The badge has to mean something.”

The alleged misconduct happened between Jan. 2019 and March 2021, police said, adding that the Internal Affairs Division got an internal complaint about it in Feb. 2021. The officers were suspended in April 2021.

“For officers that step forward, who see wrongdoing or alleged wrongdoing and report it, that right there, is something that we support,” Prince George’s County Chief of Police Malik Aziz said in the statement.

He emphasized the department itself started the investigation, and added, “Whenever we become aware of potential misconduct, we thoroughly investigate and if needed, we deliver the case to the States’ Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges. That’s exactly what happened in this situation.”

The police in the statement listed policy changes they said they made starting July 2021:

  • Employees are prohibited from engaging in the business of providing security guards, special police officers, or any other law enforcement-related services to commercial establishments or other individuals within Prince George’s County.
  • The department purchased a software program to manage secondary employment jobs. Officers must clock in and out using this program.
  • Site inspections are being conducted by the Internal Affairs Division’s Discovery and Compliance Unit.
  • When new businesses look for secondary employment, an email announcing the opportunity is sent out to all officers through county email.
  • The agency started a randomization process when selecting site coordinators for new jobs to ensure a variety of coordinators, which also limits the number of locations that one officer can coordinate.

“This is a great police department with excellent police officers but today, today, we have some bad apples that need to be held accountable,” said Berry Stanton, deputy chief administrative officer for Prince George’s County.

The indicted officers are:

Cpl. Nick Agapov, Cpl. Jonathan Haskett, Cpl. Mathew Obordo, Cpl. Matthew Cotillo, Cpl. Joshua Hitchens, Cpl. Chris Hall, Cpl. Michael O’Connell, Cpl. Kyle Cook, Cpl. Travis Popieilarcheck, Cpl. Anthony Brooke, Cpl. Brandon Farley, POFC Christopher Oliver and POFC John McIntosh. The retired officer is Cpl. James Lubonski.

According to Braveboy’s office, 13 of the officers are accused of stealing between $1,500 to under $25,000 for working both jobs at once. One officer stands accused of stealing at least $100 to under $1,500.

Braveboy said that, if convicted, the officers could face up to five years in prison for the felony theft charges.

Prince George’s County police said they were discovered as the agency’s internal affairs division looked into their employer, former police lieutenant Edward Scott Finn, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion earlier this year.

“This is truly a disheartening day for the men and women who represent the very best of the Prince George’s County Police Department,” Aziz said. “ … If the allegations are proven true during the judicial process, their actions not only tarnish the badge we all wear proudly, but also erode the community’s trust.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission's first CDO shares limitations, possibilities of AI

DHS eyes plan to use self-assessments to evaluate contractor cybersecurity

Education Dept. sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

Can government go green without overhauling procurement rules?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up