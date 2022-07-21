WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Shots fired at SUV…

Shots fired at SUV on Route 50 in Prince George’s Co.

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

July 21, 2022, 11:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police are trying to determine why an SUV traveling on U.S. Route 50 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was shot at early Thursday morning.

Maryland State Police said troopers based out of College Park “responded to the area of eastbound Route 50 at Kenilworth Avenue for a report of shots fired at a vehicle” around 3:50 a.m.

State police said “multiple shots” struck a silver Chevy Equinox SUV “in the area of the northbound Kenilworth Avenue ramp to eastbound Route 50.”

None of the vehicle’s three occupants was injured, according to state police.

No description of the suspect vehicle or shooter was provided and the circumstances that led to the shooting “are uncertain at this time,” police said.

Eastbound Route 50 reopened to traffic around 7 a.m.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is assisting with the investigation, according to Maryland State Police.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

A map of the area where the shooting occurred is below.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army recruiting challenges mean force could shrink by tens of thousands more soldiers

USPS scales back next-gen fleet plans, commits to more electric vehicles

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies, unions

IRS may be able to double IT modernization workload with COVID funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up