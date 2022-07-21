Shots fired at SUV on Route 50 in Prince George’s Co.

Police are trying to determine why an SUV traveling on Route 50 in Prince George's County was shot at early Thursday morning.

Maryland State Police said troopers based out of College Park “responded to the area of eastbound Route 50 at Kenilworth Avenue for a report of shots fired at a vehicle” around 3:50 a.m.

State police said “multiple shots” struck a silver Chevy Equinox SUV “in the area of the northbound Kenilworth Avenue ramp to eastbound Route 50.”

None of the vehicle’s three occupants was injured, according to state police.

No description of the suspect vehicle or shooter was provided and the circumstances that led to the shooting “are uncertain at this time,” police said.

Eastbound Route 50 reopened to traffic around 7 a.m.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is assisting with the investigation, according to Maryland State Police.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

A map of the area where the shooting occurred is below.