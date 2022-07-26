WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Prince George’s Co. Public Schools quietly ends mask mandate

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

July 26, 2022, 12:32 PM

Prince George’s County Public Schools — the last system in the D.C. area that required students and staff to wear masks — has quietly lifted that mandate.

WTOP has obtained a short email, dated July 1, that PGPS sent to teachers and staff. It states the system was lifting its mask mandate — an announcement that has otherwise not been communicated to parents.

The email stated: “Effective immediately, all PGCPS schools and facilities will be mask optional. Staff are encouraged to exercise good judgment and are expected to be supportive of co-workers’ mask-wearing choices.”

In late February, PGPS CEO Monica Goldson wrote an email to parents stating, “I anticipate easing our mask mandate by the end of the school year,” once 80% of the county’s population was vaccinated.

It ended up being one of the last times county leaders would publicly discuss lifting the mandate. When the school year ended in late June, students and staff were still required to wear a mask inside all school buildings.

On Tuesday, the Prince George’s County website still stated “masks are required on public transportation, in public schools, and in businesses that choose to require them.”

The state of Maryland says 81.5% of residents 5 and older in Prince Georges County are considered “fully vaccinated.”

Neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, dropped its mask mandate in public schools back in March after a unanimous vote by its school board.

Also, public schools in D.C. went mask-optional in March, while state lawmakers in Virginia voted to ban school mask mandates in February.

