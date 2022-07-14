RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Man killed in Prince George’s County shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 14, 2022, 11:32 PM

A man has been killed in a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened Thursday around 5:45 p.m. on the 2900 block of Donnell Drive near the intersection of Marlboro Pike.

Police found a man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Our news partners at NBC Washington report that the shooting occurred at a nearby Domino’s Pizza and that the shooter and victim were coworkers.

Police say that they do not believe what happened was random, and they are working to establish a suspect and motive. Anyone with information should call police at 866-411-TIPS.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

