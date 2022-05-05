Oxon Hill man faces up to 128 years in prison for 2 Prince George’s Co. shooting deaths

A man from Prince George’s County faces up to 128 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in the shooting deaths of two men inside an idling car in District Heights in 2019.

A man from Prince George’s County, Maryland, faces up to 128 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in the shooting deaths of two men inside an idling car in District Heights in 2019.

Kyeem King, 32, of Oxon Hill, was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder.

Davion Brandon, 26, and Antonio Taitano-Walker, 28, both of Suitland were found with gunshot wounds inside an idling car around 1:30 a.m. on June 1, 2019, in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Rochelle Avenue in District Heights.

Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene. Taitano-Walker was taken to the hospital where he died eight days later.

King is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7.

“I am grateful that the jury returned this guilty verdict against Mr. King,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement. “It is unacceptable that we are still losing young people to gun violence in our county. As State’s Attorney, it is my job to seek justice on behalf of our victims. If you take someone’s life in Prince George’s County, you will be held accountable.”