Maryland man charged in shooting deaths of 2 found in idling car

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two men who were found inside an idling car in District Heights last June.

Kyeem King, 29, of Oxon Hill, is charged with both first- and second-degree murder in the killings of 26-year-old Davion Brandon and 28-year-old Antonio Taitano-Walker, both of Suitland.

King is in Department of Corrections custody on a no-bond status, police said.

Prince George’s County patrol officers discovered Brandon and Taitano-Walker, both with gunshot wounds, inside an idling car at about 1:30 a.m. on June 1. The car was in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Rochelle Avenue in District Heights.

Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene. Taitano-Walker was taken to the hospital where he died eight days later.

Police said the men knew each other, but they said the motive for the killings remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case can call the department’s homicide unit at (301) 772-4925. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online.

