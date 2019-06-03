202
Police identify Maryland man killed in District Heights shooting

By Zeke Hartner June 3, 2019 12:17 pm 06/03/2019 12:17pm
Prince George’s County police have identified the man killed in a shooting in District Heights, Maryland, on Saturday that left another man critically wounded.

Davion Brandon, 26, of Suitland, Maryland, was killed while sitting in a car in a Rochell Avenue parking lot with another man. Police have not identified the second victim, but have said that he is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

Around 1:30 a.m., police found the two suffering from gunshot wounds inside a still-idling sedan during an area check. Brandon was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other man was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police said they do not believe this was a random crime. An investigation to determine a motive and suspect for the shooting is still underway.

