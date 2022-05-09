Johnathan Medlock resigned as District Heights mayor to take that seat on the Prince George’s County Council. He’ll spend the next seven months serving as the representative for District 6.

The former mayor of District Heights, Maryland, Johnathan Medlock, has been sworn in as the newest member of the Prince George’s County Council, where he’ll spend the next seven months serving as the representative for District 6.

Medlock resigned as mayor to take that seat on the council.

Several leaders from around the county spoke at Medlock’s swearing-in ceremony Monday, offering lots of praise for the work he’s done in District Heights and elsewhere in the community.

“He’s dedicated his career to stepping up when the county’s residents needed him, and has shown that he has the best interest of his constituents in mind,” said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. “I don’t think I’ve ever encountered him as he did his work where I couldn’t tell that he meant it with his whole heart.”

Medlock has been part of the Prince George’s County Human Relations Commission, for which he was vice chair from 2017 to 2020. He’s also been on the board of the county’s revenue authority and served as a behavioral health ambassador.

In addition, Medlock has had leadership roles with such groups as Maryland Black Mayors and the 100 Men of Prince George’s County.

“There is no finer man that I can think of,” said Dr. Lamont Bunyon, current president of the Prince George’s County chapter of 100 Black Men. “This is a man of high integrity who lives by his motto: It’s always forward. It’s never backwards.”

In his speech to the council and the well-wishers who gathered, Medlock joked how he had joined the council at the worst time, because county leaders are in the midst of sorting out the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. But he also called it the best time, because it gives him a chance to help the county improve.

“Being in this position, I have an opportunity now to serve not only the city of District Heights, but all of the surrounding areas,” said Medlock. “I will work with you to make sure that our county continues to move forward.”

Medlock’s term will run through early December. He takes over for Derrick Leon Davis, who stepped down last month ahead of the expiration of his term; term limits prevented him from running again.

A long list of candidates are running for the seat in the July primary, and there were suspicions that Davis stepped down in the hopes of seeing his preferred successor take over. Medlock is not among those running for a full four-year term.

“We have to exemplify the behavior that we want every single one of our residents to abide by and to be leaders of that particular vein,” said Medlock. “I will continue to work and serve no less than I have in the past for the residents of Prince George’s County.”