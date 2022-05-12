Man shot during mental health call identified by Greenbelt police

The Greenbelt police department has identified the man who was shot and injured while holding a knife during a mental health call.

Maryland’s Greenbelt police department has identified the man who was shot and wounded while holding a knife during a mental health call.

According to police, Kenneth Lee Littlefield, 46, called authorities around 10:30 a.m. on May 2.

When Sgt. Troy Arnold and Officer Eric Thomas arrived at the home on Plateau Place for the report of a suicidal man, they tried to make contact with him, and Littlefield was seen holding a knife with an approximately 6-inch blade in his hand, according to authorities.

A news release said Arnold and Thomas “gave him multiple commands to drop the knife.”

Littlefield then “rapidly exited the residence towards the officers and raised the weapon.”

Both officers opened fire, firing five rounds each. Littlefield was struck and taken to the hospital. Police said he remains hospitalized in stable, noncritical condition.

According to authorities, the incident lasted 21 seconds.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit was called to the scene by the Greenbelt police officials and is leading the investigation into Littlefield’s actions.

The Greenbelt Police Department is investigating the actions of the officers.

Arnold has been with the Greenbelt Police Department since 2014. Thomas joined the force last year. Both officers are on administrative duty as the department investigates the shooting.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Unit declined the case based on the man’s injuries, police said in the statement.

WTOP’s Alicia Abelson contributed to this report.