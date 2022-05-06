Greenbelt police identify officers who shot man during mental health call

Police in Greenbelt identified the two officers who shot and injured a man holding a knife when responding to a mental health call.

Police in Greenbelt, Maryland, identified the two officers who shot and injured a man holding a knife when responding to a mental health call.

Greenbelt police said on Thursday Sgt. Troy Arnold and Officer Eric Thomas were the two officers that arrived to a home on Plateau Place around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a suicidal man.

According to a news release, Arnold and Thomas shot the man after he refused to drop a knife he was holding and lunged at the officers. They fired five rounds each. The incident was 21 seconds long, from the first knock on the door to the last shot fired at the man.

The man who was shot was the person who called officers to the house, police spokeswoman Hannah Glasgow said on Monday.

Both officers were wearing body cameras. The footage will be released on May 11 during a press event.

The man, who police have yet to identify, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Arnold has been with the Greenbelt Police Department since 2014. Thomas joined the force last year. Both officers are on administrative duty as the department investigates the shooting.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Unit declined the case based on the man’s injuries, police said in the statement.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit was called to the scene by the Greenbelt police officials and is leading the investigation into the man’s actions.