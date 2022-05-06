RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Greenbelt police identify officers…

Greenbelt police identify officers who shot man during mental health call

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

May 6, 2022, 5:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Greenbelt, Maryland, identified the two officers who shot and injured a man holding a knife when responding to a mental health call.

Greenbelt police said on Thursday Sgt. Troy Arnold and Officer Eric Thomas were the two officers that arrived to a home on Plateau Place around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a suicidal man.

According to a news release, Arnold and Thomas shot the man after he refused to drop a knife he was holding and lunged at the officers. They fired five rounds each. The incident was 21 seconds long, from the first knock on the door to the last shot fired at the man.

The man who was shot was the person who called officers to the house, police spokeswoman Hannah Glasgow said on Monday.

Both officers were wearing body cameras. The footage will be released on May 11 during a press event.

The man, who police have yet to identify, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Arnold has been with the Greenbelt Police Department since 2014. Thomas joined the force last year. Both officers are on administrative duty as the department investigates the shooting.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Unit declined the case based on the man’s injuries, police said in the statement.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit was called to the scene by the Greenbelt police officials and is leading the investigation into the man’s actions.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

SSA acting commissioner ‘concerned’ about employee exhaustion, lack of engagement

Office overseeing EHR interoperability between DoD, VA not having 'active role' in rollout

VA hired 59,000 employees this fiscal year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up