3 injured, dozens displaced in Lanham apartment complex fire

As many as 60 people are without a place to live and three are injured after a fire ripped through a Lanham apartment complex early Friday morning.
Prince George’s County firefighters knocked down a blaze Friday morning that injured three people and displaced dozens in Lanham, Maryland.
Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and EMS
Just before 2 a.m., the Prince George’s County Fire Department came to the complex on Riverdale Road, near Veterans Highway, to find flames pouring from the second floor.
One of the people hurt is a firefighter. The fire department told WTOP all the injuries are minor.
A resident told WTOP News partners at
NBC Washington that he had to jump out of a window to escape the flames.
The fire damaged three of the complex’s four buildings before crews were able to put it out.
