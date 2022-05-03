3 injured, dozens displaced in Lanham apartment complex fire

As many as 60 people are without a place to live and three are injured after a fire ripped through a Lanham apartment complex early Friday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., the Prince George’s County Fire Department came to the complex on Riverdale Road, near Veterans Highway, to find flames pouring from the second floor.

One of the people hurt is a firefighter. The fire department told WTOP all the injuries are minor.

A resident told WTOP News partners at NBC Washington that he had to jump out of a window to escape the flames.

The fire damaged three of the complex’s four buildings before crews were able to put it out.