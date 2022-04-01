RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Ukrainian Jews mark Passover | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 killed in Lanham shooting

1 killed in Lanham shooting

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

April 16, 2022, 1:16 AM

A man is dead after a shooting in Lanham, Maryland, Friday night.

Prince George’s County police said the incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. on Seabrook Road near Seabrook Elementary School.

Once officers arrived to the scene, they found a man outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene

Police have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

