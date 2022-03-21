Tow truck driver dies after weekend road rage shooting on US-50 in Md.

The tow truck driver who was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting on U.S. Route 50 in Prince George's County over the weekend has died.

Maryland State Police identified him as Delonte Hicks, 29, of D.C.

State police said Hicks was shot about 5:45 p.m. Saturday as he was driving a tow truck eastbound on Route 50 at Veterans Parkway. Police said Hicks was involved in some kind of verbal altercation with the driver of another vehicle and both were exchanging words when the other driver pulled out a gun and fired into the truck, striking Hicks.

Hicks was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police said they do not believe Hicks and the other driver knew each other.

The identity of the shooter is still unknown. State police said they believe the person was driving a dark-colored sedan that continued heading east on Route 50 after the shooting.

No one else was injured.

The highway was closed for several hours Saturday evening as police investigated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101.