Suspected US-50 road rage shooting in Maryland sends truck driver to hospital

A suspected road rage shooting Saturday evening on U.S. Route 50 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, sent a tow-truck driver to the hospital and closed the highway for several hours during a police investigation.

Maryland State Police said troopers were notified of the shooting about 5:45 p.m. Saturday on Route 50, near Veterans Parkway.

In a news release, the agency said the tow truck driver and the driver of another vehicle were both eastbound on Route 50 when they became involved in a verbal altercation.

As both drivers exchanged words, the driver of the other vehicle pulled out a gun and fired into the truck, striking the driver. Police said the shooter took off, still heading east.

The tow truck driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The man’s condition was not known.

State police said, given the nature of the case, homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Police are still trying to identify the shooter and said it doesn’t appear the truck driver and the shooter knew each other.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Route 50 was closed for several hours following the shooting as police investigated.

Investigators ask anyone with information on this case to call the state police College Park barrack at 301-345-3101.