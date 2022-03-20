RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Suspected US-50 road rage…

Suspected US-50 road rage shooting in Maryland sends truck driver to hospital

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

March 20, 2022, 12:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A suspected road rage shooting Saturday evening on U.S. Route 50 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, sent a tow-truck driver to the hospital and closed the highway for several hours during a police investigation.

Maryland State Police said troopers were notified of the shooting about 5:45 p.m. Saturday on Route 50, near Veterans Parkway.

In a news release, the agency said the tow truck driver and the driver of another vehicle were both eastbound on Route 50 when they became involved in a verbal altercation.

As both drivers exchanged words, the driver of the other vehicle pulled out a gun and fired into the truck, striking the driver. Police said the shooter took off, still heading east.

The tow truck driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The man’s condition was not known.

State police said, given the nature of the case, homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Police are still trying to identify the shooter and said it doesn’t appear the truck driver and the shooter knew each other.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Route 50 was closed for several hours following the shooting as police investigated.

Investigators ask anyone with information on this case to call the state police College Park barrack at 301-345-3101.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up