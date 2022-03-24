RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden promises new Ukraine aid | Md. teacher helps family that fled Ukraine | Hopes of returning wane | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Retiree’s new super hero…

Retiree’s new super hero role: ‘Capt. Underpants’

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

March 24, 2022, 4:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A Bowie, Maryland, woman is using social media to harness the generosity of what she calls her “community helpers.” And one of her most popular projects might not be something you’d think. (WTOP/John Domen)

There’s generosity to be found on social media after all. A Bowie, Maryland, woman who didn’t want to retire until she could really figure out something productive to do with her time has done just that, using social media to harness the generosity of what she calls her “community helpers.”

They’re the ones who pull up to Nancy Freeman’s home on Twisting Lane to drop off food in one of the bins sitting on her front porch. Lately the other bin has been to collect, believe it or not, underwear.

Freeman is active on the social media platform Nextdoor to help families in need when she heard about someone who could use a little help.

In the past, that’s involved items such as furniture or other things someone landing on their feet out of homelessness might use. Last fall, she asked for help collecting winter coats for students at an elementary school in Prince George’s County. She was hoping for about 20, but got more than 100, which meant she could take more coats to more schools than she first expected.

“One of the schools I went to said that they could really use underpants, which surprised me,” said Freeman. “But they have pre-K and kindergarten kids, and they have accidents. So before I delivered winter coats to the second school, I picked up a few pairs of underpants just to see if they needed them. Here I am at the school delivering two huge bags of winter coats, but when I asked if they could use the underpants I swear they were almost as excited. That’s when I realized it was time for an underpants drive.”

Freeman posted about it online, she figured she might get around 50 pairs or so. So far she’s gotten more than 1,000.

“They’re coming from the community,” she said. “People just drop them off.”

And it’s not just new, clean underwear for the youngest elementary school students either.
“I also mentioned that some of the fifth-grade girls could also need underpants for other reasons,” she added, and donors came through for them too.

“I have, I have to admit, been labeled Captain Underpants lately,” said Freeman. “It’s a title that I wear proudly.”

But she’s not stopping there. With so many needs in Prince George’s County, Freeman wants to do her part to help meet them, and help others do the same. She plans to start a website that will match those with a specific need – clothes, furniture, other household items — with someone who can meet it.

“I know from my group that if I put on Nextdoor that I have a little boy who needs a size 7 pair of shoes, I’m going to end up with 65 pairs of size 7 shoes,” she said.

It’s part of her plan for retirement: “how to best serve individual needs.”

She added, “My role is to find out where the needs are so all these wonderful, generous people can help fill those needs.”

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

Multibillion-dollar military moving contract delayed again after losing bidder sues

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up