RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. asks…

Prince George’s Co. asks General Assembly for funds for Landover, with or without Commanders

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

March 15, 2022, 11:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two bills in the Maryland General Assembly would spend millions to refurbish both Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore and improve existing sports entertainment facilities, including minor league baseball parks, and establish new ones.

On Tuesday, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks testified to the House Appropriations Committee to remember Landover, home to FedEx Field.

“I’m not asking you to forget about investments in Baltimore City or any other jurisdiction; I’m asking you to remember Prince George’s County and our residents because Prince Georgians are Marylanders too,” Alsobrooks said.

It’s unclear whether the Washington Commanders will stay in Landover or move to Virginia or D.C., but either way, Alsobrooks told the panel that the Landover-Largo area remains choice territory for a world-class sports entertainment destination.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland will not engage “in a bidding war” with other jurisdictions to build the Commanders a new stadium.

Besides the bill to refurbish Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium, the general assembly is considering another bill that would allow the issuing of up to $200 million in bonds to renovate, acquire and construct “sports entertainment facilities.”

The bill said sports entertainment facilities are structures for minor league sporting events or other non-major league sporting events. It does not include high school, college or recreational venues.

“With or without the Commanders, the county’s vision for a dense, walkable, bikeable amenity-rich sports entertainment destination along the (Metro) Blue line corridor stands, and it can be realized with your assistance,” Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks told the panel that FedEx Field opened in 1997, “with no infrastructure to sustain it and no infrastructure to benefit the surrounding community.”

“I’m asking you to think about what was done 25 years ago with our current stadium and ensure that we don’t do it again,” Alsobrooks said.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up