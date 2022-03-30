Man dead after shooting in District Heights

Prince George's County police responded to the shooting on Walters Lane, near the intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue.

A man is dead after a shooting in District Heights, Maryland, late Tuesday night.

Prince George’s County police responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Walters Lane, near the intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers arriving on scene found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. The police have not yet released his identity.

The police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Solvers tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS.

