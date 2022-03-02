2 DC teens arrested in deadly shooting at Hyattsville mall

Two 16-year-old boys from the District have been arrested and charged in the killing of a man inside the Mall at Prince George’s on East West Highway.

Two 16-year-olds from the District have been arrested and charged in the killing of a D.C. man inside the Mall at Prince George’s on East West Highway.

Prince George’s County police believe Friday’s shooting that killed 22-year-old Daquan Dockery happened after a dispute between the three.

Investigators continue to look into the motive of the shooting and are trying to determine if the teens knew the victim.

The teenagers involved are not being identified, but both males are being charged as adults. The charges against them include first- and second-degree murder and other related charges.

They are now awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call police at 301-516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.