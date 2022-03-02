RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 DC teens arrested…

2 DC teens arrested in deadly shooting at Hyattsville mall

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

March 30, 2022, 4:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two 16-year-olds from the District have been arrested and charged in the killing of a D.C. man inside the Mall at Prince George’s on East West Highway.

Prince George’s County police believe Friday’s shooting that killed 22-year-old Daquan Dockery  happened after a dispute between the three.

Investigators continue to look into the motive of the shooting and are trying to determine if the teens knew the victim.

The teenagers involved are not being identified, but both males are being charged as adults. The charges against them include first- and second-degree murder and other related charges.

They are now awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call police at 301-516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

DoD Cloud Exchange: Navy’s Aaron Weis on accelerating transformation

DoD's multibillion-dollar cloud procurement delayed by another eight months

Coast Guard sees 5% funding boost in 2023, focuses on readiness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up