‘Live Shatter on Impact’ exhibit in Prince George’s Co. aims to put voices to traffic deaths

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 14, 2022, 9:37 PM

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, exhibit aims to cut the number of traffic deaths in the area. And it’s all through the stories of real victims and their families.

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, exhibit aims to cut the number of traffic deaths in the area. And it’s all through the stories of real victims and their families.

“It actually puts human faces with fatality,” said Paulette Jones, public information officer with the Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation.

The “Lives Shatter on Impact” exhibit tells stories of traffic victims from the area and gives tips on safe use of the road, whether you drive, bike or walk.

“This actually, hopefully, will add a human, a humanistic and touch people’s lives to understand that it’s not just about numbers,” Jones said.

The display is in both English and Spanish and located at the main Prince George’s Community College campus in Largo through Feb. 16.

“Sharing these stories and communicating safe road practices will help move our County toward zero traffic deaths and severe injuries on our roads,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

Those visiting the exhibit will also learn about Vision Zero Prince George’s and how they can get involved with the initiative.

“This is a heartfelt testimonial wall,” Jones said. “There’s a large screen and the screen will show you testimonies of families and loved ones that have been impacted by fatalities.”

Information on Vision Zero Prince George’s, including the Action Plan, statistics detailing pedestrian, vehicle and bicycle incidents, and a listing of roadway safety projects in Prince George’s County is available on the initiative’s website.

