CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. to…

Prince George’s Co. to start bulky item trash pick up in February

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

January 12, 2022, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Beginning Feb. 14, residents in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will have additional options for getting rid of trash that’s too large to fit in a standard county-issued trash can.

According to a news release, residents who have their trash picked up from a county-provided trash service can set out two bulky items or two trash bags with small household items each week, alongside their regular trash pickup.

The county said the change was made in an effort to get rid of unwanted items faster, cut down on wait times and curb illegal dumping of bulky items.

“Due to the exciting new changes we are making, County bulky trash collection will be an improved experience for our residents,” said Andrea L. Crooms, director of the Department of the Environment. “The new bulky item pickup process will require our trash haulers to provide large item pickup as part of their base service to every resident, allowing residents to get rid of unwanted bulky items more quickly than under the current bulky trash system.”

Residents will still need to schedule to have some appliances and scrap tires picked up by the county collection service. A full list of what qualifies as “bulky items” can be found online.

The county will stop scheduling bulky trash pickup on Jan. 23.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Pentagon says full-year CR would cut its 2022 spending by more than $20B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up