Prince George’s Co. to start bulky item trash pick up in February

Beginning Feb. 14, residents in Prince George's County, Maryland, will have additional options for getting rid of trash that's too large to fit in a standard county-issued trash can.

Beginning Feb. 14, residents in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will have additional options for getting rid of trash that’s too large to fit in a standard county-issued trash can.

According to a news release, residents who have their trash picked up from a county-provided trash service can set out two bulky items or two trash bags with small household items each week, alongside their regular trash pickup.

The county said the change was made in an effort to get rid of unwanted items faster, cut down on wait times and curb illegal dumping of bulky items.

“Due to the exciting new changes we are making, County bulky trash collection will be an improved experience for our residents,” said Andrea L. Crooms, director of the Department of the Environment. “The new bulky item pickup process will require our trash haulers to provide large item pickup as part of their base service to every resident, allowing residents to get rid of unwanted bulky items more quickly than under the current bulky trash system.”

Residents will still need to schedule to have some appliances and scrap tires picked up by the county collection service. A full list of what qualifies as “bulky items” can be found online.

The county will stop scheduling bulky trash pickup on Jan. 23.