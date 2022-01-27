CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. teacher…

Prince George’s Co. teacher found dead inside school

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

January 27, 2022, 2:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said there are no signs of foul play after a teacher was found dead inside the high school where she worked Wednesday night.

Authorities said that Cheryl Mitchell, who had been a social studies teacher at High Point High School in Beltsville since 2019, was found dead in the classroom just after 7 p.m.

Mitchell was remembered by prominent members of the community soon after news of her death became public, including from Prince George’s County Council member Tom Dernoga.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of High Point High School educator, Cheryl Mitchell. She will be remembered as a strong #student advocate & supported #diversity. We send our support to her family, students, & colleagues,” Dernoga tweeted.

Prince George’s County Public Schools board member Pamela Boozer-Strother also remembered Mitchell over social media.

Below is the area where Mitchell’s body was found:

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up