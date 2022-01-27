Prince George’s Co. teacher found dead inside school

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, said there are no signs of foul play after a teacher was found dead inside the high school where she worked Wednesday night.

Authorities said that Cheryl Mitchell, who had been a social studies teacher at High Point High School in Beltsville since 2019, was found dead in the classroom just after 7 p.m.

Mitchell was remembered by prominent members of the community soon after news of her death became public, including from Prince George’s County Council member Tom Dernoga.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of High Point High School educator, Cheryl Mitchell. She will be remembered as a strong #student advocate & supported #diversity. We send our support to her family, students, & colleagues,” Dernoga tweeted.

Prince George’s County Public Schools board member Pamela Boozer-Strother also remembered Mitchell over social media.

Sending my condolences to the family of @pgcps teacher Cheryl Mitchell of @HighPointHigh School. Holding the school community in my heart during this difficult time. — Pamela Boozer-Strother (@pam4pgcps) January 27, 2022

Below is the area where Mitchell’s body was found:

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.