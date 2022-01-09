CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Bowie, Md. shooting kills man, police say

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

January 9, 2022, 10:42 PM

Prince George’s County police said a man died on Sunday following reports of gunfire in Bowie, Maryland.

Officers with the Bowie Police Department said they responded to the call in the 1500 block of Empress Way.

There they found an adult male with gunshot wounds, Bowie Police Chief John Nesky told WTOP.

Officials did not identify the victim when asked and more information was not available as of 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators remain at the scene of the man’s death.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

 

This is a developing story.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

