Bowie, Md. shooting kills man, police say

There they found an adult male with gunshot wounds, Bowie Police Chief John Nesky told WTOP.

Prince George’s County police said a man died on Sunday following reports of gunfire in Bowie, Maryland.

Officers with the Bowie Police Department said they responded to the call in the 1500 block of Empress Way.

Officials did not identify the victim when asked and more information was not available as of 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators remain at the scene of the man’s death.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

This is a developing story.