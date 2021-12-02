Prince George’s Co. to stop taking new applications for rental assistance

Prince George's County is shuttering its Emergency Rental Assistance Program application portal at 3 p.m. Dec. 15, according to a news release.

The ERAP will still review and process remaining applications after the portal closes.

The application portal is being closed to ensure that the county’s Department of Housing and Community Development has the funding needed for the open applications, officials said in a news release.

According to the release, $42 million has been paid out for over 5,200 households since March.

