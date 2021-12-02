CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Prince George’s Co. to stop taking new applications for rental assistance

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

December 2, 2021, 11:09 AM

Maryland’s Prince George’s County is shuttering its Emergency Rental Assistance Program application portal at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The ERAP will still review and process remaining applications after the portal closes.

The application portal is being closed to ensure that the county’s Department of Housing and Community Development has the funding needed for the open applications, officials said in a news release.

According to the release, $42 million has been paid out for over 5,200 households since March.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

