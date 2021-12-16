Prince George’s Co. police confirm fatal stabbing in District Heights

Police in District Heights, Maryland, confirmed the death of a man in a stabbing on Wednesday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

Police in District Heights, Maryland, confirmed the death of a man in a stabbing on Wednesday night.

Officers said that the stabbing happened in District Heights along the District Heights Parkway at 9:30 p.m.

There, officers said they found a man outside of an apartment building who suffered multiple stab wounds and died on the scene.

Police planned to continue investigating the incident and are searching for a suspect.

We are on scene of a fatal stabbing in the 6600 block of District Heights Parkway in District Heights. pic.twitter.com/9UNpowLCLg — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 16, 2021

A map of the approximate location is included below.

This is a developing story.