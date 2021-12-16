CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Prince George’s Co. police confirm fatal stabbing in District Heights

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

December 16, 2021, 1:30 AM

Police in District Heights, Maryland, confirmed the death of a man in a stabbing on Wednesday night.

Officers said that the stabbing happened in District Heights along the District Heights Parkway at 9:30 p.m.

There, officers said they found a man outside of an apartment building who suffered multiple stab wounds and died on the scene.

Police planned to continue investigating the incident and are searching for a suspect.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

 

This is a developing story.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

