Prince George’s Co. employee timekeeping vendor hit by ransomware attack

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

December 14, 2021, 5:59 PM

The Prince George’s County, Maryland, government said on Tuesday that its “timekeeping vendor,” Kronos, was the victim of a nationwide ransomware attack.

It’s not known yet how this will affect county workers, the government said in a statement.

“The Prince George’s County Office of Information Technology, Office of Human Resources Management, Office of Finance, Office of Law and County government leadership have been working diligently to understand the scope of this ransomware attack, and how it affects our government,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in the statement.

“We will continue to seek answers from the vendor and put in place temporary procedures while Kronos works through this matter.”

The government said that workers will need to manage their timekeeping at work by hand.

“While this ransomware attack does not impact the government’s payroll system,” the statement said, “it does impact the government’s timekeeping function, and County officials are working diligently to ensure that government employees continue to be paid on time.”

On Monday, Virginia officials said the Division of Legislative Automated Systems, the information technology agency that serves Virginia’s legislature, had been hit by a ransomware attack. It’s not known whether the two attacks are related.

kronos | ransomware

