Prince George’s Co. car fire injures 3

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

December 12, 2021, 9:18 PM

First responders in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said three people were hospitalized after their car caught fire.

The county’s emergency medical services said that the accident happened at 6:15 p.m. in New Carrolton on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495.

Maryland state police told WTOP that the car experienced an undetermined mechanical failure.

Michael Yourishin, a spokesperson for Prince George’s County’s fire department, said the car was driven off the highway and into a ditch before the fire began.

The driver and two passengers escaped the vehicle, according to first responders.

All three were transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

A map of the incident location is included below.

