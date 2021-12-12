Prince George’s Co. car fire injures 3

First responders in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said three people were hospitalized after their car caught fire.
The county’s emergency medical services said that the accident happened at 6:15 p.m. in New Carrolton on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495.
Maryland state police told WTOP that the car experienced an undetermined mechanical failure.
Michael Yourishin, a spokesperson for Prince George’s County’s fire department, said the car was driven off the highway and into a ditch before the fire began.
The driver and two passengers escaped the vehicle, according to first responders.
All three were transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
A map of the incident location is included below.