Prince George’s Co. car fire injures 3

Three people were hospitalized after their car caught fire in Prince George's County, Maryland.

First responders in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said three people were hospitalized after their car caught fire.

The county’s emergency medical services said that the accident happened at 6:15 p.m. in New Carrolton on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495.

Maryland state police told WTOP that the car experienced an undetermined mechanical failure.

Michael Yourishin, a spokesperson for Prince George’s County’s fire department, said the car was driven off the highway and into a ditch before the fire began.

The driver and two passengers escaped the vehicle, according to first responders.

All three were transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

A map of the incident location is included below.