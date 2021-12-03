3 Prince George’s Co. schools to close in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Benjamin Tasker Middle School, EXCEL Public Charter School and Kettering Middle School are closed, Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Dr. Monica Goldson said in a statement Wednesday.

Three school buildings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are closing because of an outbreak in COVID-19 cases.

Benjamin Tasker Middle School, EXCEL Public Charter School and Kettering Middle School are closed, Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Dr. Monica Goldson said in a statement Wednesday. Students will remain in virtual learning until Monday, Jan. 3.

Last week, the school system had a two-day case total of 100; this week, there were 155 cases reported in one day, Goldson said in the statement.

She added that the health and safety measures the school system had implemented “were largely working despite the toll that COVID-19 has continued to take on our local community. However, the recent surge of cases locally, nationally and statewide is beginning to impact our ability to deliver instruction at various schools, leading to entire grades in quarantine and some school buildings to close.”

Goldson added that vaccination clinics at schools would remain open. You can find the clinics and make an appointment on the school system’s website.