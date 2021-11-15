Teen killed in Upper Marlboro identified

Police in Prince George's County have identified a teenager killed in an Upper Marlboro shooting Saturday,

Police in Prince George’s County have identified a teenager killed in a shooting Saturday, and said a $25,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the Upper Marlboro, Maryland, case.

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are trying to figure out who shot Quincy Barnes, 16, of Upper Marlboro. Officers found him outside when they responded to the 13800 block of Ascott Drive at 4:25 p.m. Saturday. He died at the hospital a short time later.

The police said Barnes was shot while in the 13500 block of Fenway Lane, which is about a mile from where officers found him.

Detectives can be reached at 301-516-2512. Anyone who wishes to stay anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. The case number for the homicide is 21-0052703.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks called the shooting death a “tragic act of gun violence.”

“This past weekend, another teenager was shot in Prince George’s County, and unfortunately in this case the victim lost his life to this act of gun violence. We are uplifting Quincy’s family in our prayers during this very difficult time,” Alsobrooks said.

“While we don’t yet know the full circumstances of this case, what we know is this tragic act of gun violence is unconscionable and should never have happened.”

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, a gun turn-in program will be held at First Baptist Church of Glenarden at 600 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro.

Anyone can turn in guns, with no questions asked. In exchange, residents will get gift cards.