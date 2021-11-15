CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Teen killed in Upper…

Teen killed in Upper Marlboro identified

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

November 15, 2021, 11:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince George’s County have identified a teenager killed in a shooting Saturday, and said a $25,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the Upper Marlboro, Maryland, case.

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are trying to figure out who shot Quincy Barnes, 16, of Upper Marlboro. Officers found him outside when they responded to the 13800 block of Ascott Drive at 4:25 p.m. Saturday. He died at the hospital a short time later.

The police said Barnes was shot while in the 13500 block of Fenway Lane, which is about a mile from where officers found him.

Detectives can be reached at 301-516-2512. Anyone who wishes to stay anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. The case number for the homicide is 21-0052703.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks called the shooting death a “tragic act of gun violence.”

“This past weekend, another teenager was shot in Prince George’s County, and unfortunately in this case the victim lost his life to this act of gun violence. We are uplifting Quincy’s family in our prayers during this very difficult time,” Alsobrooks said.

“While we don’t yet know the full circumstances of this case, what we know is this tragic act of gun violence is unconscionable and should never have happened.”

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, a gun turn-in program will be held at First Baptist Church of Glenarden at 600 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro.

Anyone can turn in guns, with no questions asked. In exchange, residents will get gift cards.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up