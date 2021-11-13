Prince George’s Co. teen shot, discovered in residential area

A teen was killed on Saturday night after being shot at an undetermined location today in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Prince George’s County police got a call about a shooting victim located on Ascott Drive, a residential street.

There, officers discovered a teenage boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The shooting is still under investigation and the location of the shooting has not been determined.

Homicide Investigation: At 4:25 pm, officers received a call for the report of a shooting victim in the 13800 block of Ascott Dr. in Upper Marlboro. Once on scene, they located a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. pic.twitter.com/BNLVUZqQEx — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 14, 2021

