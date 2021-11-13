CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Prince George’s Co. teen shot, discovered in residential area

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

November 13, 2021, 10:03 PM

A teen was killed on Saturday night after being shot at an undetermined location today in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Prince George’s County police got a call about a shooting victim located on Ascott Drive, a residential street.

There, officers discovered a teenage boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The shooting is still under investigation and the location of the shooting has not been determined.

This is a developing story.

