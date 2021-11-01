1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Prince George’s Co.

A man is dead after his car left the roadway on Temple Hill Road in Prince George's County, Maryland, then crashed into a tree, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Prince George’s County police said it happened around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Temple Hill Road and Jean Marie Drive. The driver, only identified as an adult male, was heading eastbound on Temple Hill Road.

Temple Hill Road was closed in both directions between Jean Marie Drive and Mansfield Manor as police conducted a crash investigation into the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred: