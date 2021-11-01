HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Prince George’s Co.

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 27, 2021, 5:42 PM

A man is dead after his car left the roadway on Temple Hill Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland, then crashed into a tree, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Prince George’s County police said it happened around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Temple Hill Road and Jean Marie Drive. The driver, only identified as an adult male, was heading eastbound on Temple Hill Road.

Temple Hill Road was closed in both directions between Jean Marie Drive and Mansfield Manor as police conducted a crash investigation into the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred:

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

fatal crash

