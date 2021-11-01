1 arrested in shooting of Riverdale Park officer

Police in Maryland arrested one person Tuesday in connection with the shooting of a Riverdale Park Police officer.

The officer, who was shot during an exchange of gunfire in Prince George’s County Monday night, has been released from the hospital.

The shooting occurred at 9:47 p.m. near Riverdale Road and 58th Avenue.

Police were pursuing a suspect wanted in a double shooting at the time.

The pursuit ended at East West Highway and Taylor Road in Riverdale Park.

Two suspects fired at officers, striking a Riverdale Park officer. Officers returned fire.

The second suspect is still being sought.