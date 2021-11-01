CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
1 arrested in shooting of Riverdale Park officer

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

November 10, 2021, 8:06 AM

Police in Maryland arrested one person Tuesday in connection with the shooting of a Riverdale Park Police officer, Riverdale Park Police Chief David C. Morris confirmed to WTOP.

The officer, who was shot during an exchange of gunfire in Prince George’s County Monday night, has been released from the hospital.

The shooting occurred at 9:47 p.m. near Riverdale Road and 58th Avenue.

Police were pursuing a suspect wanted in a double shooting at the time.

The pursuit ended at East West Highway and Taylor Road in Riverdale Park.

Two suspects fired at officers, striking a Riverdale Park officer. Officers returned fire.

The second suspect is still being sought.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

