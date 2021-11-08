CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Mobile vaccination clinics in Prince George's Co. | Many remote workers work 2nd job | Latest vaccine numbers
Police officer shot in gunfire exchange in Prince George’s Co.

Bryan Albin | balbin@wtop.com

November 8, 2021, 11:58 PM

A police officer was shot during an exchange of gunfire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday night.

Riverdale Park Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of East-West Highway and Taylor Road.

The officer was taken to a local hospital in stable condition

Authorities did not report any other injuries.

Police are on the lookout for two suspects, but descriptions were not released. Their whereabouts are unknown at this time.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

A map below shows where the shooting took place.

