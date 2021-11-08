Police officer shot in gunfire exchange in Prince George’s Co.

A police officer was shot during an exchange of gunfire in Prince George's County, Maryland, Monday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

A police officer was shot during an exchange of gunfire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday night.

Riverdale Park Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of East-West Highway and Taylor Road.

The officer was taken to a local hospital in stable condition

Authorities did not report any other injuries.

Police are on the lookout for two suspects, but descriptions were not released. Their whereabouts are unknown at this time.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

A map below shows where the shooting took place.