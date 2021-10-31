Pedestrian killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

A man died after being hit by a car at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and East Swann Creek Road in Prince George's County Maryland.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Md. Route 210/Indian Head Highway and Fort Washington Road/East Swann Creek Road, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police say when they arrived, they found the man dead.

The person who struck him stayed on the scene, and police say the driver is cooperating with their investigation.

Route 210 was closed until around 8 a.m. The incident is still under investigation.