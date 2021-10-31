Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Pedestrian killed in Prince…

Pedestrian killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

October 31, 2021, 9:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Md. Route 210/Indian Head Highway and Fort Washington Road/East Swann Creek Road, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police say when they arrived, they found the man dead.

The person who struck him stayed on the scene, and police say the driver is cooperating with their investigation.

Route 210 was closed until around 8 a.m. The incident is still under investigation.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up