Lanham house fire blocks traffic for hours in Prince George’s Co.

Fire crews spent hours blocking traffic in the early morning hours Friday at the scene of major house fire in Lanham, Maryland.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS received the call just after 1:40 a.m. for a fire that erupted at a single-story house on Annapolis Road near Washington Boulevard.

When crews arrived, they found flames shooting from the home’s roof. They quickly put it out.

Currently, there are no updates on any injuries caused by the fire, but WTOP has learned that no firefighters were harmed while putting it out.

Fire trucks blocked major portions of the four lane divided highway, stopping traffic in both directions for over five hours.

Annapolis Road/MD 450 reopened shortly before 8 a.m.