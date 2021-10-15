Coronavirus News: Frustration with DC schools testing | DC schools increase COVID-19 funding | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Lanham house fire blocks…

Lanham house fire blocks traffic for hours in Prince George’s Co.

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

October 15, 2021, 7:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Fire crews spent hours blocking traffic in the early morning hours Friday at the scene of major house fire in Lanham, Maryland. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

Crews responded to a major house fire in Lanham, Maryland, on Friday morning.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS received the call just after 1:40 a.m. for a fire that erupted at a single-story house on Annapolis Road near Washington Boulevard.

When crews arrived, they found flames shooting from the home’s roof. They quickly put it out.

Currently, there are no updates on any injuries caused by the fire, but WTOP has learned that no firefighters were harmed while putting it out.

Fire trucks blocked major portions of the four lane divided highway, stopping traffic in both directions for over five hours.

Annapolis Road/MD 450 reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army's largest corps is getting its troops AI-enabled

DoD’s Arrington tells court her suspension is 'baseless,' wants her name cleared

Army's new digital strategy looks well beyond nuts and bolts of IT modernization

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up