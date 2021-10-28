Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Flood prone areas high…

Flood prone areas high priority for Prince George’s Co.

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

October 28, 2021, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Many homeowners in Prince George’s County, Maryland, know when the rain comes, there’s always the danger of flooding.

According to a new report released by the county, there are approximately 4,000 structures county-wide that are vulnerable to flooding in a 100-year-storm event. Most of those are in older, inner beltway communities the county says are already targeted for revitalization.

Melinda Bolling, county director of permits, enforcement and inspections, said during a council meeting earlier this year that it comes down to flatlands, older homes built before regulations, high groundwater and what she called “bad soil.”

The Annual Evaluation Report on Hazard Mitigation Plan Flood-Related Action Items details a countywide flood reduction strategy which includes:

  • Developing a long-term flood reduction program for the county
  • Evaluating flood mitigation alternatives
  • Performing a preliminary design of the solutions for those major problem areas
  • Recommending the most suitable flood mitigation alternatives
  • Seeking federal and state grants for project construction

But the report says flood mitigation projects could cost more than $100 million and take decades to implement.

To that end, they have selected ten areas to be addressed first based on the frequency of flooding and number of structures vulnerable to flooding. Those include improvements to the Anacostia levee system, and structures near Northeast Branch-East West Highway, Northeast Branch-Bladensburg, Oxon Run-Forest Heights and Beaverdam Creek in Landover.

Other actions the county is taking include public outreach and education, and enhancing and expanding tools to use warnings and alerts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept. highlights workforce goals as part of 'historic' modernization strategy

Making diversity, equity and inclusion agile, accountable will help its adoption, agencies say

Senators concerned over DoD's sexual assault overhaul timeline

Intelligence community workforce is more diverse, but still struggles with retention and promotion

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up