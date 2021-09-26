Prince George’s Co. Six Flags closed early after multiple fights on park grounds

Fights at Six Flags America in Prince George's County, Maryland, caused the park to close more than an hour ahead of schedule on Saturday.

Prince George’s County police confirmed that officers stationed at the park responded to the fights. No one was arrested.

Charles Rennie was at the park with his family when he said he heard officers telling patrons to leave.

“People were running … security guards were yelling for everyone to run,” Rennie told WTOP. “There were at least 100 to 250 people running back and forth, and shoving.”

Six Flags America beings its normal self. Man someone really needs to completely flip the company upside down and clean it up. pic.twitter.com/Im3s3t2Caa — Christopher Stephen (@C_St_Reed) September 26, 2021

Christopher Reed said he was also present when he heard security give orders to leave the park. At the time, he said, the park was refusing to issue refunds.

“They locked the offices and people were instructed to call,” Reed said. “I don’t know if they’ll end up honoring the refunds or anything later though. A lot was happening tonight to prevent any of that from being dealt with.”

Reed said he was also unable to determine where the fight began. He did, however, see several people fleeing the scene.

“I know I heard people talking about shots being fired,” Reed said. “Although I, for one, did not hear any myself.”

Prince George’s police directed questions to Six Flags. A park spokesperson told WTOP that they were prioritizing the safety of guests when they made the decision to close the park early; law enforcement was unaware of any firearm threat.

“After observing the improper behavior of some guests, the park was closed approximately an hour early out of an abundance of caution,” a police spokesperson stated.